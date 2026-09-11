DLD showcases integrated model for real estate regulation, digital transformation in London

DUBAI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Land Department (DLD) showcased Dubai’s integrated approach to real estate market development during its participation in ‘PropTech Connect Europe 2026’, held in London on 9th and 10th September.

The Department highlighted a model that brings together regulation, property registration, market data, digital services and artificial intelligence within a connected ecosystem designed to support the real estate investment journey.

The participation supports the objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, while building momentum towards the second edition of ‘PropTech Connect Middle East’, which Dubai will host on 3rd and 4th February 2027.

The DLD delegation included Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Corporate Support Sector; Mohammed Yahya, Director of the Real Estate Transactions Department; and Talal Al Suwaidi, Project Manager at Dubai Land Department.

The participation also included bilateral meetings and private discussions with representatives from the City of London, alongside the signing of memoranda of understanding.

Al Marri participated in a session titled ‘Rapid Transformations: How Economic and Geopolitical Dynamics Are Reshaping Real Estate Strategies’.

He emphasised that Dubai’s appeal as a real estate investment destination is underpinned by a long-term vision that combines effective regulation, advanced digital services, reliable market data and strong public-private collaboration.

Mohammed Yahya, Director of the Real Estate Transactions Department at Dubai Land Department, participated in a session exploring the changing expectations of buyers and investors.

Yahya showcased the ‘Initial Registration’ platform, which brings together project registration, real estate transactions and escrow account management within an integrated digital journey supported by AI and automation. He further highlighted the Dubai REST app and other digital services that enhance access to real estate information and services.

Dubai hosted the inaugural edition of ‘PropTech Connect Middle East’ in February 2026 in partnership with Dubai Land Department, attracting more than 3,000 participants and over 300 speakers.