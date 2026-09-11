UAE, Mongolia sign MoU to strengthen clean energy cooperation

DUBAI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Ministry of Energy of Mongolia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen cooperation in renewable energy and green hydrogen, exchange expertise and build capacity, and explore opportunities to develop joint projects that support the transformation of the energy sector.

The MoU was signed on behalf of the UAE by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and on behalf of Mongolia by Togmid Dorjkhand, Deputy Prime Minister.

Al Mazrouei said, “The MoU reflects the UAE’s commitment to expanding its international energy partnerships and building practical cooperation with Mongolia based on its national needs and priorities. It also provides an opportunity to leverage Mongolia’s renewable energy potential in ways that contribute to energy security and sustainable economic development.”

He added, “We look forward to leveraging the UAE’s expertise in clean energy and project development, in cooperation with our Mongolian counterparts, to explore practical and scalable opportunities in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and related infrastructure. This will help address Mongolia’s development needs and support the diversification of its energy mix.”

Al Mazrouei noted that the cooperation will place a strong emphasis on exchanging knowledge and technical expertise and building capacity, while also exploring economically and technically viable investment opportunities and encouraging private-sector participation in projects that serve the priorities of both countries.

The MoU covers the exchange of experiences and expertise in the energy transition, exploring the development of renewable energy projects in Mongolia, implementing training programs to develop specialised skills and expertise, and promoting cooperation between the public and private sectors in developing infrastructure that supports clean energy.

The two sides also agreed to establish a joint working group to identify priority areas of cooperation, assess the feasibility of proposed opportunities and projects, and follow up on their development in a way that serves their shared interests and strengthens bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.