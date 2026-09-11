Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy showcases Dubai’s capabilities to attract gaming companies

DUBAI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, recently concluded its participation in Gamescom 2026 in Cologne, Germany. During the event, the chamber held 16 meetings with companies, investors, publishers, digital platforms, service providers, and other key stakeholders from across the gaming ecosystem.

The meetings focused on the opportunities available in Dubai’s digital business ecosystem and ways to strengthen connections between partners and investors in Dubai and their counterparts in Germany and around the world. The discussions also provided an opportunity to explore the latest industry developments and exchange expertise and best practices across the gaming sector.

The chamber highlighted Dubai’s role in facilitating collaboration between game developers, publishers, platforms, and specialist advisors worldwide. It also showcased opportunities to invest in gaming startups and connect them with international investment funds and regional capital, as well as Dubai’s role as a bridge between gaming founders and venture capital firms.

The meetings explored potential partnerships in developer mentoring, accelerator programmes, hackathons, product development, studio management and operations, cloud services, distribution, creator engagement, and user acquisition.

Supporting the sustainable commercial growth of the gaming sector was another key focus. Participants emphasised the importance of combining company attraction initiatives and incentives with a stronger local developer pipeline, improved access to publishing and distribution, specialist sources of capital, and the expertise needed to develop and scale gaming studios. They also stressed the importance of practical market-entry support for companies seeking to expand into new markets.

Meetings with organisations and stakeholders from Germany’s gaming ecosystem explored new avenues for cooperation between Dubai and Germany across gaming and the wider digital economy. The discussions also addressed the key factors underpinning Dubai’s attractiveness to startups at different stages of growth and expansion that are seeking to access global markets.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy highlighted the objectives of the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, which aims to position Dubai among the world’s top 10 gaming hubs by 2033, create 30,000 new jobs linked to the sector, and increase the sector’s contribution to the growth of the emirate’s digital economy and GDP to approximately US$1 billion.

The chamber also showcased Dubai’s position as a global gaming hub. Key topics included international policy and incentive models designed to support the sector, as well as opportunities related to event hosting, team bootcamps, specialised delegations, and international events and activations. The discussions also covered the role of institutional investment in digital infrastructure, including data centres and other assets that support the growth of the digital economy.

As part of its participation in Gamescom 2026, the chamber introduced gaming entrepreneurs, companies, and investors interested in Dubai’s growth opportunities to the value-added services available through ‘Business in Dubai’.

The platform supports companies seeking to establish and expand their operations in the emirate through an integrated digital gateway offering a comprehensive suite of corporate services in partnership with relevant entities and organisations, helping to further enhance the competitiveness of Dubai’s business environment.