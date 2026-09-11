Sharjah Ruler's Court mourns Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasmi passing

SHARJAH, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Court of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, mourns the passing of Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, brother of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi.

He passed away on Friday, 29 Rabi’ Al Awwal 1448 AH, corresponding to 11th September 2026.

The Court extends its deepest condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased, and to the entire Al Qasimi family, praying that God Almighty grant him mercy, accept him into Paradise, and grant his loved ones patience and comfort during this time of sorrow.

Funeral prayers for the late Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem will be held after Asr prayer at King Faisal Mosque in Sharjah. He will be laid to rest at Al Jubail Cemetery following the prayer.