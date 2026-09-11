Abu Dhabi Police Commander-in-Chief, Egyptian Ambassador discuss security cooperation

ABU DHABI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, received Essam Ashour, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the UAE, at Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters.

Al Muhairi affirmed the deep-rooted fraternal and historic relations between the UAE and the Arab Republic of Egypt, and their continued development across various fields.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of issues of mutual interest and ways to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise in policing and security fields, contributing to joint efforts and strengthening cooperation between the two sides.