UAE leverages investment strength, logistics hub status to bolster BRICS' global economic weight

NEW DELHI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE has consolidated its position as a strategic supporter and key player within BRICS, leveraging its exceptional economic stability and attractive business environment to provide an investment gateway and a leading logistics hub that strengthens economic integration among member states and opens new opportunities with global markets.

The country's economic weight in supporting the group is reflected in the record figures it achieved for the fourth consecutive year, according to data from UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD). Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows reached AED177.3 billion in 2025, placing the UAE ninth globally, while its FDI stock reached around AED1.171 trillion.

The UAE also attracted 1,562 greenfield investment projects, ranking second globally, reflecting growing investor confidence in its ability to sustain growth and provide a strong launchpad for BRICS economies.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, and Chairman of the Dubai Diamond Exchange and Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange, said the UAE's active and prominent membership directly supports the group's global standing and strengthens economic and investment cooperation among its members.

He added that the UAE's position as a global destination for capital also opens new prospects for partnerships between BRICS economies and global markets.

Feryal Ahmadi, Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer of DMCC, said these strong economic indicators reinforce the UAE's role as an economic and investment hub supporting the group.

She also highlighted the significant role of Emirati women in shaping new economies and the importance of empowering them to become founders, investors, innovators and decision-makers in technology, advanced sciences and the future economy.

Zainudeen P.B., Co-Founder, Group Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Hotpack Global, highlighted how businesses can benefit in practical terms from the UAE's support, noting that the BRICS Summit provides an important platform for translating economic agreements into tangible opportunities.

He said the summit brings together business leaders, investors and relevant institutions from different countries to examine implementation mechanisms, maximise practical benefits and explore opportunities for services and joint projects.

Zainudeen praised his successful experience in the UAE, describing the country as a vital investment gateway, and encouraged Indian companies to take advantage of the preferential benefits offered through the UAE's economic agreements, its strong presence of international companies and its strategic logistics position to explore opportunities in key sectors.

He added that expanding such cooperation and leveraging the UAE's capabilities would strengthen integration among BRICS economies, support the growth of trade and mutual investment, and create new opportunities for companies and investors.

Prof. Dr. Hoda Alkhzaimi, Associate Vice Provost of Research Translation, Innovation and Entrepreneurship at NYU Abu Dhabi and National Expert in Advanced Sciences and the Future Economy, said the UAE's participation in the 18th BRICS Summit reflects its prominent and active engagement and its continued commitment to expanding international cooperation.

She added that the UAE remains committed to supporting initiatives that advance development, trade and investment, contributing to strengthening BRICS' role as an influential platform in the global economy.