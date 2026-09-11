ALC to launch '8:00 PM' initiative at 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

ABU DHABI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) will launch its new '8:00 PM' initiative during the 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), creating a dedicated daily time slot for major announcements, publications and strategic projects.

Every evening at 20:00, visitors will gather for the unveiling of one of the fair's leading initiatives, landmark publications or strategic projects, establishing a recurring moment designed to become a distinctive feature of ADIBF.

The initiative places time at the centre of the fair's communications strategy by bringing flagship announcements together at a clear and predictable hour, allowing audiences and media to anticipate major launches and plan around them.

By reserving the slot for significant announcements and initiatives, ALC aims to build a strong association between 8:00 PM and milestone moments at the fair, strengthening audience recognition and engagement over successive editions.

The initiative is intended to develop into a long-term communications platform rather than a one-season campaign, with the designated hour becoming synonymous with new projects and major cultural announcements.

It also reflects the continuing evolution of ADIBF from a traditional book fair into a wider cultural platform for launching international initiatives, supporting publishing and translation, establishing partnerships and promoting cross-cultural dialogue.

Within ALC's broader vision, the initiative will also support efforts to showcase Arabic language, publishing, translation and knowledge projects on international platforms.

ALC has previously used its participation in major international book fairs, including those in London and Beijing, to highlight its work in translation and digital publishing and strengthen partnerships across the global publishing industry.

Through the 8:00 PM initiative, ADIBF aims to create a recognisable cultural tradition in which a specific daily moment becomes associated with innovation, discovery and major launches, reinforcing the fair's role in helping shape the future of the cultural and publishing industries.