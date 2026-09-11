Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award entries close 30 September

DUBAI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award continues to attract innovators, researchers and institutions worldwide as its fifth cycle enters the final phase, with applications open until 30th September 2026.

Overseen by the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE), under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the award carries a total prize value of US$1 million and promotes sustainable solutions to address water scarcity and improve access to safe water, particularly in communities most affected by shortages.

Applicants are encouraged to provide comprehensive information on their innovations, covering areas such as water production, treatment, storage, distribution and quality monitoring. Submissions may also include supporting evidence such as field photographs, prototype results, case studies, videos and performance data.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Suqia UAE, said, “In line with the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, we continue to reinforce the UAE’s pivotal role in confronting the global water crisis.”

He added that the award provides a global platform for innovators to develop and scale projects and advanced technologies that can help address water scarcity and positively impact underprivileged communities.

The award comprises four main categories: the Innovative Projects Award, including the Large Projects Award and Small Projects Award; the Innovative Research and Development Award, covering national and international institutions; the Innovative Individual Award, including the Distinguished Researcher Award and Youth Award; and the Innovative Crisis Solutions Award.

Applications can be submitted until 30th September 2026 through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award website. Inquiries may be sent to [award@suqia.ae](mailto:award@suqia.ae).