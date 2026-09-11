NCM: El Niño directly impacts Pacific Ocean, with forecasts of increased rainfall in UAE

ABU DHABI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has clarified claims circulating on social media about severe impacts from the El Niño phenomenon and forecasts of floods or unusual rainfall in the UAE.

NCM said El Niño is a natural climate phenomenon whose direct effects are concentrated in the Pacific Ocean, while its impact on the UAE is indirect.

The phenomenon can cause drought in some regions and above-average rainfall in others, with the UAE among areas expected to experience above-average rainfall.

The Centre noted that although El Niño is particularly strong this year, it can be an indicator of beneficial rainfall in the UAE, which may occasionally become heavy when suitable weather conditions prevail.

NCM reassured the public that weather conditions remain stable and are being closely monitored. It said regional and global weather patterns are monitored around the clock and that any significant weather event would be announced in advance through its official channels, accompanied by the necessary reports and warnings.

The Centre urged the public and media outlets to verify information, refrain from circulating rumours and rely exclusively on official sources.