UAE President and Bavarian Minister-President discuss expanding cooperation during His Highness’ state visit to Germany

MUNICH, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Markus Söder, Minister-President of Bavaria, met today in Munich to explore opportunities to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and the German state of Bavaria across key sectors. The meeting, which came as part of His Highness’ state visit to the Federal Republic of Germany, took place at the Munich Residenz, the former royal palace of Bavaria's rulers.

The UAE announced yesterday its intention to invest 40 billion euros in Germany, of which 10 billion euros will be allocated for investment in Bavaria in sectors that advance both sides’ development ambitions. The investment will focus on strategically important areas including industry, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, data centres, digital infrastructure, and energy security.

The announcement reflects the UAE’s commitment to building productive, long-term economic partnerships that support future industries and create new opportunities for cooperation. The investment will also promote the exchange of expertise and knowledge, while bringing together the UAE’s investment vision and development priorities with Bavaria’s advanced technological, industrial and innovation ecosystem.

Upon arrival at the Munich Residenz, His Highness was welcomed with an official reception ceremony featuring a performance of the UAE national anthem and a guard of honour.

Following the meeting with the Bavarian Minister-President, His Highness signed the Munich Residenz VIP guestbook.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and other members of His Highness' accompanying delegation.

His Highness the President also witnessed the exchange of a Declaration of Intent on Strategic Investment and Cooperation between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade and the Bavarian State Government.

The declaration was exchanged by His Excellency Markus Söder, Minister-President of Bavaria, and His Excellency Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and several members of the accompanying delegation.