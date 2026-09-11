flydubai to launch dedicated freighter operations on 1 October

DUBAI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- flydubai has announced the launch of dedicated freighter operations from 1st October 2026, supporting its diversification strategy and Dubai's position as a global logistics and trade hub.

The airline will add three Boeing 737-800 freighter aircraft to its fleet through a wet-lease agreement with SolitAir. Each aircraft will provide 23,000 kg of additional payload capacity per flight, complementing belly-hold operations across flydubai's fleet of 98 Boeing 737 passenger aircraft.

Additional capacity is expected following the delivery of the airline's 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, while flydubai plans to evaluate passenger-to-freighter conversions from 2029 onwards.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer of flydubai, said, “Dubai has established itself as one of the world's most connected hubs for e-commerce, trade and logistics, and its ambitions under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 continue to create new opportunities for businesses to reach global markets.”

He added that the launch marks an important step in flydubai's development, strengthening trade connectivity and logistics capabilities while creating new routes for businesses to move goods and access markets across the region and beyond.

Operating from Dubai World Central (DWC) will provide flydubai Cargo with dedicated airside infrastructure and direct multimodal access through Dubai South.

The move will enable point-to-point charter and scheduled freighter operations across more than 125 destinations in Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and Southeast Europe, the GCC and Middle East, South Asia and Southeast Asia.

The dedicated aircraft will support specialised cargo, including aerospace components, temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, perishables, live animals, express courier shipments and dangerous goods. Initial flights will target high-demand regional sectors, with frequencies increasing as operational capacity expands.

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said, “Since 2009, flydubai has opened more than 100 underserved markets and expanded regional connectivity. As trade requirements evolve, our partners require guaranteed main-deck capacity, flexible scheduling and specialised handling.”

He added that establishing DWC as the airline's freighter hub will give commercial partners direct access to Dubai's logistics ecosystem, supported by tailored products for high-value and sensitive cargo.