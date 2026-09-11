Dubai Municipality deploys smart robot for geospatial surveys

DUBAI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has deployed a smart robot for geospatial surveying operations, using technologies including LiDAR and smart cameras to collect spatial data rapidly and accurately with limited human intervention.

The robot enables continuous field data collection and generates highly accurate coordinates, panoramic imagery, video and three-dimensional point clouds, supporting updates to Dubai’s spatial databases and providing detailed information for infrastructure development, asset management, urban planning and decision-making.

At the Wadi Al Amardi Housing Project for UAE nationals, the robot was used to conduct final surveys of completed buildings and support the issuance of final survey certificates, reducing cumulative customer waiting time by 472 days and operating costs by 90 percent.

Maitha Al Nuaimi, Director of the GIS Centre Department at Dubai Municipality, said, “The geospatial surveying robot is one of the smart solutions Dubai Municipality is deploying to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of spatial data collection. It strengthens the readiness of geospatial information and supports the delivery of government services through reliable, up-to-date data.”

She added that integrating advanced geospatial technologies into field operations strengthens the data foundation supporting informed decision-making, infrastructure planning and Dubai’s continued development as a smart and sustainable city.

Saeed Al Falasi, Director of the Survey Department at Dubai Municipality, said, “The deployment of smart geospatial surveying technologies forms part of Dubai Municipality’s efforts to modernise field operations, accelerate data collection and improve the efficiency of spatial data updates.”

He said the Municipality plans to expand the technology across residential community projects in Dubai and further integrate it into field surveying operations to improve service efficiency and quality.

The robot features an integrated system for producing geospatial data, panoramic imagery and highly accurate 3D point clouds, providing a more comprehensive digital representation of surveyed assets.

It also enhances occupational safety by reducing the need for personnel to enter difficult-to-access locations while increasing surveying productivity and improving data quality.

At Wadi Al Amardi, the technology also generated savings equivalent to 24 days of fieldwork and 40 hours of office work.

The system has expanded survey outputs from limited two-dimensional data to highly accurate 3D models and datasets offering broader coverage of building façades, increasing their long-term value for engineering, planning and geospatial applications.