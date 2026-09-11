Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Bahraini Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call from Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the call, the two sides discussed the latest regional developments and ongoing efforts to enhance security and stability in the region.

They also reviewed the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain and ways to advance joint cooperation in a manner that serves the mutual interests of the two countries and promotes the prosperity and well-being of their peoples.