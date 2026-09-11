Khalifa Fund opens NEXUS applications for Emirati founders until 20 September

ABU DHABI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) has opened applications for NEXUS Programme, an AI-focused incubation programme at MZN Hub Abu Dhabi designed to help Emirati founders validate ideas, develop products and build investment-ready startups.

The programme combines entrepreneurship skills development, practical AI implementation, specialised mentoring and access to corporates, government entities and investors, supporting Khalifa Fund's efforts to strengthen Abu Dhabi's entrepreneurship ecosystem and encourage the use of advanced technologies.

Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said, “NEXUS reflects our continued commitment to empowering Emirati entrepreneurs and equipping them with the tools and expertise they need to transform their ideas into scalable and competitive ventures.”

She added that combining entrepreneurship with practical AI applications can help create Emirati startups capable of turning innovation into economic opportunities, addressing future needs and contributing to sustainable economic diversification in Abu Dhabi.

NEXUS will select 30 startups for an incubation programme combining entrepreneurship and AI workshops, practical implementation sessions, weekly Objectives and Key Results (OKR) reviews, one-to-one office hours and specialised mentoring.

Participation is free, with Khalifa Fund taking no fees or equity, while founders retain full ownership of their companies and intellectual property rights.

The programme offers two tailored AI tracks. “Building With AI” focuses on using AI tools to streamline operations, accelerate execution and improve efficiency, while “Building AI” supports startups developing AI-based products. Eligible participants can also earn the AI Venture Practitioner Certificate.

Each startup will receive two tailored roadmaps: one at the start of the programme setting priorities and objectives, and another at its conclusion outlining a six-month action plan.

Up to five startups will also be selected to participate in the Silicon Valley Summit in California, United States, providing opportunities to engage with leading AI companies, researchers and international investors, subject to readiness and selection criteria.

The programme targets startups addressing market needs across AI and advanced technologies, HealthTech and wellness, AgriTech and food security, FinTech and smart services, climate and sustainability, and creative and cultural technology.

The programme will culminate in Demo Week and Demo Day, where startups will present to investors, corporates, government entities and entrepreneurship ecosystem leaders, followed by four weeks of remote support.

NEXUS is open to founders aged 18 and above residing in Abu Dhabi. Startups must be at least 51 percent Emirati-owned and have a clearly defined idea, working prototype or Minimum Viable Product (MVP), alongside a scalable business model. First-time founders are also eligible.

Khalifa Fund called on eligible Emirati founders and startup owners to submit their applications before the 20th September 2026 deadline.