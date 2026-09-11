Fifth MICHELIN Guide Dubai Restaurant Ceremony announced for 6 October

DUBAI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- MICHELIN Guide has announced that the fifth edition of the MICHELIN Guide Dubai Restaurant Ceremony will take place on 6th October 2026.

The event will bring together leading chefs, restaurateurs, hospitality industry figures and media representatives to highlight Dubai's vibrant culinary scene and unveil the latest MICHELIN Guide Dubai selection.

MICHELIN Guide Dubai has become a key fixture on the city's calendar, reflecting the continued growth and diversity of its culinary sector. Its presence is supported by destination partner Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), further reinforcing Dubai's position as a leading global destination for dining and hospitality.

The MICHELIN Guide evaluates restaurants through a broad system of distinctions, led by its globally recognised MICHELIN Stars.

One MICHELIN Star is awarded for high-quality cooking worth a stop, Two MICHELIN Stars for excellent cooking worth a detour, and Three MICHELIN Stars for exceptional cuisine worth a special journey.

Restaurants are selected according to the same criteria applied by MICHELIN inspectors worldwide, including the quality of ingredients, mastery of cooking techniques and harmony of flavours.