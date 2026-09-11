Jood launches digital platform for community contributions in Dubai

DUBAI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Community Contributions Establishment Jood has launched its enhanced digital platform as part of efforts to strengthen its role in bringing together various channels of community contribution and support the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

The new platform provides an integrated digital experience enabling individuals and companies to create dedicated accounts and make one-time or recurring daily, weekly or monthly contributions, as well as support urgent cases.

Users can also create personal fundraising campaigns, make contributions as gifts to family and friends, and issue certificates of giving in their names for different occasions. Eligible entities and partners can launch initiatives and campaigns through Jood and reach a wider base of contributors.

The enhanced platform offers more accessible, flexible and secure digital solutions that respond to users’ needs and expand opportunities to engage with community initiatives.

Marwan Rashid bin Hashem, Executive Director of Jood, said the launch represents a strategic step towards developing Dubai’s community contributions ecosystem and expanding participation in line with community aspirations.

He said, “Through Jood, we seek to establish a more integrated ecosystem that makes community participation easier and more accessible in the daily lives of individuals and institutions, while providing diverse pathways for giving, from direct and recurring contributions and support for urgent cases to launching campaigns and empowering partners.”

He added that the platform reflects Dubai’s leadership in harnessing innovation to improve services, expand participation and create more sustainable community impact.

Jood invited individuals, companies, institutions and eligible entities to explore the platform and participate in community initiatives, helping transform individual and institutional contributions into sustainable impact for society.