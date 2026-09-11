UAE President attends Germany-UAE Business Forum in Munich

MUNICH, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today attended the Germany-UAE Business Forum in Munich as part of His Highness’ state visit to the Federal Republic of Germany. The forum brought together a number of senior executives and investors from both countries.

During a meeting with business leaders participating in the forum, His Highness underscored the vital role of the private sector in both countries in further advancing the UAE-Germany strategic partnership. He highlighted the importance of exploring new opportunities for cooperation in priority sectors, while expanding existing partnerships to support investment ties between the two countries.

His Highness was briefed on the forum’s key themes and sessions, which explored opportunities to strengthen economic and investment cooperation between the UAE and Germany, particularly in innovation, investment, advanced technology, and industry. The discussions also addressed ways to expand cooperation between the two countries’ business communities and translate opportunities into high-impact, sustainable partnerships and projects.

The forum saw the signing of 30 memoranda of understanding, agreements and commercial partnerships worth approximately 9.66 billion euros across priority sectors including renewable and clean energy infrastructure, oil and gas, advanced technology and artificial intelligence, industry and manufacturing, logistics, transport, ports and aviation, healthcare and life sciences, agriculture and food security, and consumer goods.

Participants underscored the importance of continuing to expand cooperation between the private sectors of both countries to support economic growth, enhance competitiveness and create new opportunities for investment and joint projects, building on the growing momentum in UAE-Germany relations.

The forum provides a platform that brings together the business communities of both countries to explore investment and commercial opportunities and ways to translate them into sustainable partnerships and projects, advancing mutual interests and supporting the two countries’ development ambitions.

The forum was attended by members of the delegation accompanying His Highness the President, along with a number of UAE and German officials, business leaders and investors.