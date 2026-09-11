Ajman Business Women Council organises 'Emirati Female Manufacturers' Forum

AJMAN, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Business Women Council (AJBWC) at the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry organised the "Emirati Female Manufacturers" Forum to mark the celebration of Emirati Women's Day.

The event aimed to honor the achievements of Emirati women, highlight their growing role in supporting the national economy, and showcase the success stories of Emirati women who transformed ambitions into projects, ideas into products, and challenges into opportunities, creating sustainable economic value and a tangible impact within the business community.

The forum was attended by Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Board Member of the Ajman Chamber and Chairwoman of AJBWC; Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Ajman Chamber; Aisha Rashid Leytaim, Member of the Federal National Council and President of the Umm Al Quwain Business Women Council; Dr. Shafeeqa Al Ameri, President of the Emirates Association for Women Entrepreneurs; along with board members of the UAE Businesswomen Council and the AJBWC, representatives from government entities, and female entrepreneurs and business owners, at the Fairmont Ajman.

At the onset of the forum, Dr. Amna Khalifa welcomed the attendees, emphasising that the "Emirati Female Manufacturers" Forum reflects the Council's commitment to providing specialised platforms that enable businesswomen to exchange expertise, review experiences, and unlock new horizons for growth and partnerships.

She noted that, under the guidance and support of the wise leadership, Emirati women have consolidated their presence as active partners in the development process, progressing from participating in economic activity to making an impactful contribution to shaping opportunities, the economy, and the future.

Dr. Amal Abdulla Al Haddabi, First Vice President of the UAE Businesswomen Council, delivered an overview of the Council's strategy and its role in empowering female entrepreneurs and supporting the growth of their enterprises.

The second session of the forum featured a selection of success stories and inspiring experiences of female entrepreneurs who turned challenges into opportunities, ideas into products, and products into viable projects.

The event also featured an accompanying exhibition showcasing a range of projects led by female business owners, offering them a platform to display diverse products that reflected the breadth of women's entrepreneurship, including fashion, incense, perfumes, gifts, as well as food and beverages.

Additionally, the forum agenda included a series of practical workshops that embodied the concept of "Emirati Female Manufacturers" by converting skills and knowledge into scalable products and ideas.

At the conclusion of the forum, Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali honored the participating entities, speakers, and contributors who played a role in the event's success.