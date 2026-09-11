Dubai tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Market 2026

DUBAI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), alongside its partners and stakeholders, will participate in the 33rd edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 14th to 17th September.

The event returns as Dubai’s tourism sector focuses on renewed growth and continued investment, providing a platform to connect with international partners, exchange insights on emerging trends and forge collaborations supporting the emirate’s visitor economy.

More than 115 co-exhibitors from Dubai’s public and private sectors will join DET at the Dubai stand, including hotels, destination management companies, tour operators and other tourism partners.

Government entities represented will include Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Health Experience, Dubai Municipality and the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai.

ATM remains a key part of DET’s annual engagement with the global travel industry and reflects Dubai’s collaborative public-private approach to tourism development, while reinforcing the emirate’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), part of DET, said ATM has become an important annual gathering for the global travel community in Dubai and reflects the emirate’s position as a leading destination.

He highlighted the role of public and private sector partners in strengthening competitiveness, enabling business and creating new opportunities for growth.

Kazim added that as Dubai’s tourism sector enters a new phase of growth, investment and collaboration, ATM provides an important platform to strengthen international partnerships, exchange expertise and accelerate innovation.

Central to DET’s participation this year is its Hosted Buyers Programme, which will welcome more than 300 travel trade professionals and over 40 travel media representatives from 40 countries to experience Dubai’s hospitality offering.

DET will also showcase new and upcoming developments shaping Dubai’s tourism proposition, including the new AED128 billion passenger terminal planned at Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC).

Other projects include developments under the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, such as the Palm Jebel Ali master plan, Hatta Development Plan and Jebel Ali Beach Development Project.

Through specialised sessions and meetings, DET and its partners will highlight the opportunities these developments offer the global travel trade to develop packages and programmes for new and returning visitors.

Teams from the Dubai College of Tourism (DCT) and Dubai Sustainable Tourism (DST) will also showcase their programmes and contributions to the city’s tourism ecosystem.

The Dubai stand will additionally highlight the emirate’s cultural and culinary identity. With support from Dubai Culture, works by Emirati artist Mariam Abbas will showcase Dubai’s contemporary art scene, while visitors can sample offerings from local brands Karam Coffee, Estekanah Chai and Camelicious.

The newly published Emirati cuisine guide Salt and Sand will also be showcased, highlighting the diversity of Dubai’s culinary culture.

Ahead of ATM 2026, DET continued its engagement with tourism stakeholders and key international markets. A City Briefing held in June brought together more than 1,700 leaders from Dubai’s tourism ecosystem to review progress and align priorities.

DET also launched A Dubai Invite, encouraging residents to invite family and friends to visit the city, alongside international roadshows and continued collaboration with Beautiful Destinations on the Beautiful Destinations Academy, Powered by Dubai.

DET’s participation supports Dubai’s wider ambitions under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to consolidate its position as a leading global destination for business and leisure and a preferred city to visit, live and work in.