UAE President meets UAE students studying in Germany

BERLIN, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of his state visit to the Federal Republic of Germany, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with a number of UAE students studying at universities in the country.

During the meeting, His Highness engaged in warm conversation with the students and learned about their various fields of study, expressing his pleasure at hearing about their experiences.

His Highness affirmed that UAE students studying abroad remain a national priority and that the UAE will spare no effort in providing them with the support and resources they need to achieve their ambitions and reach the highest levels of academic achievement.

He further noted that UAE students attending German universities represent the UAE’s values, culture and image, and are considered important to the future of UAE-Germany relations. He encouraged them to learn more about German society and culture, enabling them to serve as cultural bridges between the two peoples and contribute to strengthening bilateral ties.

His Highness the President wished the students continued success and encouraged them to use the knowledge, skills and experience they acquire to maintain the UAE’s progress and support its future ambitions.

The students expressed their pleasure at meeting His Highness and thanked him for his personal interest in the welfare of UAE students abroad. They also expressed their appreciation for the support and resources provided by the UAE to help them pursue their academic journeys.

The meeting was attended by members of the delegation accompanying His Highness the President, including His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of officials and officials.