Sharjah Summer Promotions 2026 marks back-to-school season

SHARJAH, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) are continuing the Sharjah Summer Promotions 2026, which run until 15th September.

Shamsa Entertainment City, hosted at Aljada in Sharjah, was one of the season’s main family attractions, offering children and young people a range of interactive experiences, creative workshops and entertainment activities.

Following the conclusion of Shamsa Entertainment City, Shamsa, the official mascot of Sharjah Summer Promotions, continues to engage audiences through the Back-to-School initiative, which this week included visits to several schools and nurseries across Sharjah.

The initiative is also accompanied by promotional offers from participating shopping centres and stores, featuring a wide range of school supplies and products for students and families, with major discounts ahead of the new academic year.

Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, General Coordinator of Sharjah Summer Promotions, said the Back-to-School initiative reflects the campaign’s efforts to strengthen its presence at events and occasions of interest to children and families.

He added that the experiences offered by Shamsa Entertainment City, alongside visits to schools and nurseries, demonstrate the organisers’ commitment to designing activities that meet children’s interests while combining entertainment, interaction and direct community engagement.