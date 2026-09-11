NAMA to launch Agri-Business 2026 workshops next week

SHARJAH, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- NAMA Women Advancement will launch a series of workshops next week introducing women to agricultural production and entrepreneurship opportunities as part of the Agri-Business Programme 2026.

The programme combines awareness and specialised training to support women’s economic empowerment and strengthen their contribution to economic and community development.

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director-General of NAMA Women Advancement, said the organisation views empowerment as equipping women with the knowledge, skills and tools needed to broaden their economic opportunities and transform what they learn into productive value, a source of income or a business they can develop.

She said the Agri-Business Programme connects skills development with practical application, providing women with a foundation to explore suitable opportunities and take informed steps towards establishing viable and scalable businesses.

Al Hammadi added that agriculture offers a wide range of opportunities spanning production, product development, processing, marketing, distribution and related services, with further possibilities emerging as technologies and production methods advance.

The programme will later move into more specialised training for different groups of participants through separate registration pathways. Eligible graduates of the first level will be able to progress to Level Two: Hydroponics, which will provide more specialised skills in soilless agricultural production.