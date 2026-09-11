UAE President meets German business leaders during state visit

BERLIN, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with German business leaders and company executives as part of his state visit to the Federal Republic of Germany.

During the meeting, His Highness was briefed on the companies’ business activities and the industries in which they operate, as well as their latest products and innovations.

The discussions addressed the growing economic, investment and trade ties between the UAE and Germany and the important role of both countries’ business communities in further strengthening these ties, particularly through collaboration and investment in future-focused sectors including innovation, technology, and energy.

His Highness stated that the UAE is committed to attracting investment and providing a supportive environment for investors through advanced infrastructure and an enabling legislative and regulatory framework. He also highlighted the UAE’s strategic geographic location, which has established the country as a major trade hub in the Middle East and globally.

His Highness the President noted that the agreements and MOUs announced by the two sides during the visit would create further opportunities for companies and business leaders in both countries to invest and expand their activities, representing an important boost to bilateral economic ties.

The German business leaders and company executives expressed their pleasure at meeting His Highness and affirmed their interest in investing in the UAE and expanding cooperation with their counterparts in the country.

The meeting was attended by members of the delegation accompanying His Highness the President during the visit, which includes a number of sheikhs, ministers and officials.