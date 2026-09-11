Emirati experts: Cabinet AI Advisor to enhance speed, efficiency of government decisions

ABU DHABI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati experts participating in the Artificial Intelligence track of the National Experts Program (NEP-AI) said the UAE’s new Cabinet AI Advisor system will provide government leaders with broader insights when assessing policies, help them keep pace with regulatory developments and support decisions through to implementation.

The experts said the system will support ministers and government leaders without replacing human judgement, providing faster analysis, a broader evidence base and continuously updated recommendations.

They will also participate in sessions during the third training module of NEP-AI alongside decision-makers and experts shaping the UAE’s AI ecosystem, including Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs and Secretary-General of the Advanced Technology Research Council.

Yaser Alshehhi, an Emirati expert in AI strategy development, said one of the system’s key capabilities is connecting the potential impact of government decisions across different sectors.

He noted that a transport policy, for example, could have implications for the economy, sustainability, infrastructure and society, with AI helping decision-makers identify these links and anticipate potential consequences.

Sultan AlRaeesi, an Emirati expert in AI policy, regulation and diplomacy, said the initiative reflects the UAE’s leadership in moving AI from services and operational applications closer to the policymaking process.

He said AI can support policy analysis, compare regulatory approaches and assess the potential impact of proposed decisions, while stressing that its growing role should be accompanied by clear governance frameworks covering transparency, validation and accountability.

Mohammed Alketbi, an Emirati expert in agentic AI, said the next phase of AI in government will extend beyond supporting decisions to assisting with their implementation and monitoring outcomes.

He explained that agentic AI can analyse objectives, break them into tasks, monitor developments and identify when further action may be required, helping narrow the gap between government decisions and their intended results.

Alketbi stressed that this would not replace ministerial judgement or accountability, but would allow AI to support the full decision cycle, from analysis and action to monitoring and adaptation.

The Cabinet AI Advisor system comprises 32 specialised AI advisers designed to analyse policies, legislation, strategies and government systems.