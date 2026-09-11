India’s Odisha strengthens investment partnerships with UAE

DUBAI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- India’s Odisha state strengthened its investment engagement with the UAE on the second day of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s visit, holding a series of high-level meetings with UAE officials, global investors, industry representatives and business institutions in Dubai.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, the visit witnessed the signing of five memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and eight investment intents, representing a combined investment potential of US$880 million and the potential to create 14,310 jobs.

The engagements covered information technology and IT-enabled services, real estate, logistics, food and agro-processing, steel and downstream industries, rare earths, chemicals, aluminium and the circular economy.

Majhi met Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, with discussions focusing on strengthening economic and investment cooperation between Odisha and the UAE and exploring new opportunities for UAE-based investors and businesses in the state.

The Chief Minister said Odisha is developing an enabling environment for investors through progressive policies, infrastructure development, ease of doing business and responsive governance, inviting global businesses to participate in the state’s industrialisation and sustainable economic growth.

A dedicated roundtable with aluminium downstream industries explored investment opportunities across Odisha’s aluminium value chain, including downstream manufacturing, value-added industries and technology-driven production.

Majhi also participated in an interaction with the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) in Dubai, focusing on strengthening business links, facilitating investment and expanding economic engagement between Odisha and the UAE.

As part of the sectoral outreach, he visited Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), where he reviewed advanced industrial operations, technologies and global practices in the aluminium sector.

An industry roundtable with the Bureau of Middle East Recycling also explored opportunities in recycling, resource efficiency and the circular economy.

Majhi held a series of individual and group meetings with investors and business leaders, highlighting opportunities across technology, real estate, logistics, food processing, chemicals, aluminium, steel downstream industries, rare earths and the circular economy.

The second day of Odisha’s UAE outreach expanded its engagement with international investors and business institutions, with a focus on converting investment interest into projects, strengthening sectoral partnerships and creating new opportunities for employment and economic growth.