Arab Media Summit 2026 announces Anwar Gargash as keynote speaker

DUBAI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Media Summit 2026 will feature Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, as a keynote speaker during its 24th edition.

Scheduled to take place from 15-17 September 2026, the Summit will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

During a plenary session, Dr. Gargash will share insights into the latest developments shaping the Gulf’s geopolitical landscape, the implications of ongoing regional and international shifts, and their impact on the region’s future, security and stability.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and Chairperson of the Arab Media Summit Organising Committee, welcomed Dr. Anwar Gargash’s participation as a valuable addition to the Summit’s agenda, highlighting his extensive experience in regional and international affairs, in-depth perspective and comprehensive understanding of the developments shaping the Gulf region and its relations with the rapidly evolving regional and global landscape.

She emphasised that this important dialogue would enrich the Summit’s discussions on key issues shaping the region’s present and future.

Dr Anwar Gargash’s participation comes as the Gulf region faces a historic juncture marked by complex challenges.

The session will examine the impact of current developments on the region’s future, as well as the media’s role in understanding regional and international shifts and their implications for Arab societies.

The Arab Media Summit 2026 will feature a diverse range of specialised events, including the Arab Media Forum, the Government Communication Forum, the Arab Youth Media Forum, the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit, the Films Forum, the Games Forum, and the Dubai PodFest, alongside several international media forums.