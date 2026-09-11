Dubai Police, Enercap sign MoU on autonomous marine systems

DUBAI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Enercap Energy Holding Limited to strengthen cooperation in research, development and innovation, with a focus on autonomous marine systems and advanced technologies.

The agreement aims to enhance operational and technical capabilities through joint studies, research, technical and field trials, and the exchange of expertise and international best practices.

The MoU was signed by Brigadier Mansour Al Gergawi, Director of the General Department of Administrative Affairs at Dubai Police, and Khalifa Khouri, Chairman of Enercap Energy Holding Limited and Chairman of Apex Energy Investments.

Under the agreement, the two parties will cooperate on developing and testing autonomous marine systems and boats, while exploring innovative technologies and solutions for security and policing operations.

Cooperation will also cover artificial intelligence and smart systems, supporting the development of advanced technological solutions addressing current and future operational requirements.

The agreement provides for the exchange of scientific research and access to facilities and scientific laboratories in accordance with applicable regulations and procedures.

Dubai Police and Enercap will also cooperate on training programmes and workshops to develop technical and operational capabilities, including train-the-trainer programmes and specialised training.

The partnership reflects both parties’ efforts to support innovative projects, strengthen knowledge exchange and accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies.