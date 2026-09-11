Ten innovative healthcare projects honoured at AI Builders Summit 2026

ABU DHABI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ten innovative projects using artificial intelligence to address healthcare challenges were honoured at the AI Builders Summit 2026 in Abu Dhabi.

Developed by students from universities and institutions across the UAE, the projects focused on improving the patient journey, accelerating medical referrals, organising health records and supporting healthcare professionals in making more accurate and efficient decisions.

The winners were announced during a ceremony at 42 Abu Dhabi, attended by Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, and Abdullah Al Faqeeh, Section Head of IT Operations at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

Hamdan Basheer of 42 Abu Dhabi won the Gold Prize for PRISM, an AI-powered patient triage platform that assesses symptoms, determines urgency and supports healthcare professionals in making faster, better-informed decisions.

Bilal Feroz Khan of Al Ain University received the Silver Prize for CaseReady AI, which organises patient records, identifies missing information and streamlines case preparation for healthcare professionals.

Khadeja Al Khazraji of Abu Dhabi University won the Bronze Prize for Sanadi AI, a platform connecting patients, doctors and caregivers through a unified system to improve coordination and communication throughout the patient journey.

Salman Waleed Alshehhi of UAE University received the Most Scalable Concept award for CareRoute AI, an intelligent referral assistant that recommends the appropriate specialist, supports patient referral decisions and tracks referrals through completion.

Seven additional projects were recognised across various categories for innovative solutions addressing different areas of healthcare.

The summit was hosted by AiMed Solutions, the AI and technology arm of Burjeel Holdings, in partnership with Burjeel Training Academy. It attracted more than 100 young innovators from universities and institutions across the UAE, with 19 finalists advancing to the Live Demo Day following a competitive evaluation process.

Over four weeks, participants developed AI solutions and prototypes covering clinical decision support, predictive analytics, digital patient experience, automation, operational efficiency, population health and medical education.

Vayalil said the projects were encouraging because the young innovators began by identifying real healthcare challenges and understanding the needs of patients and professionals before developing solutions.

He stressed the importance of supporting talent emerging from universities and institutions across the UAE and enabling young innovators to continue learning, developing and working closely with healthcare teams.