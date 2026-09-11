UAE–Germany relations reflect strong partnership, future cooperation built on trust, aligned visions: Omar Al Olama

ABU DHABI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, affirmed that in recent years, the United Arab Emirates and the Federal Republic of Germany have established close ties and a strategic partnership, which together represent a strong model of cooperation built on mutual trust, aligned visions, and common ambitions for the future.

Al Olama said, “The visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Germany reflects the growing global standing of the UAE and its leadership and reinforces the country’s role as a trusted and influential partner across international engagements.

"The visit also affirms the critical importance of Germany – as a leading economic and political power in Europe – and the value of the bilateral partnership in advancing the UAE’s engagement across the European continent.”

He added, “The visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reflects the depth of ties between the two countries and their commitment to continuously expanding cooperation into new sectors that will shape and drive the economy of the future.

"Furthermore, the visit represents an opportunity to build on the solid foundation cultivated over five decades of close strategic cooperation, which has developed into a partnership of increasing importance to the prosperity of both countries.”

Al Olama noted that this historic presidential visit marks an important milestone in advancing bilateral cooperation, strengthening partnerships and joint initiatives, and exploring new models of collaboration that can support economic growth and enhance the international competitiveness of both countries.

The visit will also serve to further accelerate the development and adoption of future-oriented solutions, particularly in the fields of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, while promoting the exchange of expertise and knowledge in these pivotal sectors, which are key drivers of future development.

Al Olama added, “In light of these deep-rooted political, economic, and people-to-people ties, the visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Germany offers an important opportunity to build on the strong foundations of relations between the two countries, each an economic and technological power in its respective region and both sharing a future-oriented vision.

"The visit will further strengthen the close strategic partnership and place it on a more sustainable footing across priority areas, thereby contributing to long-term prosperity and elevating relations for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.”