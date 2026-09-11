Statement by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, on UAE–German relations

ABU DHABI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, affirmed that the economic partnership between the UAE and the Federal Republic of Germany is founded on a strong history of cooperation spanning 54 years of diplomatic relations, and a shared commitment of the two countries to continually advance this partnership to new levels and higher horizons.

It is also supported by a shared recognition of the importance of intensifying efforts to foster sustainable growth in both countries and develop new areas of economic cooperation that keep pace with global economic shifts and enhance the competitiveness of both economies.

Al Marri added, “We are committed to deepening economic cooperation with Germany, strengthening bridges of communication and building partnerships between the business communities of both countries across priority sectors, particularly the new economy, industry, advanced and smart manufacturing, the digital economy, technology, innovation and artificial intelligence, as well as energy, sustainability, food security, supply chains, investment and entrepreneurship. These efforts will strengthen economic integration and expand opportunities for companies and investors in both countries.”

Al Marri noted that key indicators of UAE–German economic cooperation have recorded positive results, reflecting the attractiveness of the UAE market to German businesses.

The total number of German companies operating in the UAE reached 7,685 by the end of May 2026.

The UAE received 519 applications to register German national and international trademarks between 1st January and 31st August 2026, representing a rise of 2.77 percent compared to the same period in 2025.

Meanwhile, the total number of German trademarks registered in the UAE exceeded 20,842 at the beginning of June 2026.

Al Marri added, “Tourism is one of the most prominent bridges of communication between the peoples of our countries. The UAE welcomed 218,634 visitors from Germany between January and May 2026, while more than 805,387 German visitors arrived in the country in 2025. The two countries are connected by more than 100 direct flights per week, facilitating travel, expanding opportunities for tourism and cultural exchange, and supporting the growth of the tourism and hospitality sectors, thereby contributing to the economic development of both countries.”

Al Marri concluded by noting that UAE–German relations today are supported by a growing network of bilateral agreements, memoranda of understanding and cooperation frameworks covering the economy, investment and technical cooperation, as well as energy, climate, transport, and space.

These ties are further reinforced by growing cooperation between investors and companies, opening broader prospects for business expansion, the exchange of expertise, and the development of bilateral business and investment.

They also help transform opportunities into high-value partnerships and projects at both the governmental and private-sector levels, advancing the two countries’ shared aspirations toward a more prosperous and sustainable future.