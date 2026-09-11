Quote by Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs

ABU DHABI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs, and Secretary-General for Advanced Technology and Research Council, has said: "The UAE and Germany bring together highly complementary technological capabilities, providing a strong foundation for an advanced partnership in technology and innovation.

"Germany brings world-class expertise in engineering, industry, and advanced research, while the UAE continues to develop leading capabilities in artificial intelligence and autonomous systems, alongside its ability to accelerate the technological transition from research and development to practical applications, with a focus on efficiency, speed of delivery and cost effectiveness.

"This alignment creates significant potential across sectors that will shape the future economy, including clean energy, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, logistics, and high-value industrial technologies. It also reflects a shared ambition to develop more resilient, competitive and innovation-driven economies, while advancing diversification and strengthening strategic industries.

"Looking ahead, we aim to build a more integrated technological partnership, centered on joint development and applied innovation, while leveraging the strengths of both countries to create new capabilities and unlock broader opportunities for cooperation.

"The state visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Germany comes at an important moment to advance this trajectory and reinforce a shared vision for the next chapter of bilateral relations.

"Our technological partnership with Germany can continue to evolve beyond the exchange of knowledge and expertise to deepen joint capability development and create solutions that respond to global shifts, accelerate innovation, and generate lasting economic and developmental impact."