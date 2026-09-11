Ministry of Health to launch influenza, seasonal respiratory diseases campaign Tuesday

DUBAI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention will launch the 2026–2027 Awareness Campaign on Influenza and Seasonal Respiratory Diseases on Tuesday under the theme “Protect Yourself... Protect Your Community.”

The campaign is being implemented in collaboration with Emirates Health Services (EHS), Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Dubai Health and Sharjah Health Authority, as part of a national partnership to protect public health.

This season marks an expansion in the campaign’s scope to include respiratory diseases alongside seasonal influenza and related preventive measures, with particular focus on groups most vulnerable to complications.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of risk factors, modes of transmission and prevention, while encouraging proactive measures through media, digital platforms, healthcare facilities and community activities.

Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, said the UAE places protecting community health among its national priorities through policies centred on prevention, awareness and healthy practices.

He said the campaign reflects the UAE’s approach to preventive health and supports the development of the National Public Health Strategy, while helping build a more resilient and efficient health system.

Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director-General of DHA, said the campaign reflects the integration of health efforts across the UAE and strengthens community readiness to address seasonal respiratory diseases.

He added that Dubai is working to establish prevention as a cornerstone of community health by raising awareness, encouraging preventive behaviours and expanding outreach to those most vulnerable to complications.

Rashed Alsuwaidi, Director-General of ADPHC, stressed the importance of vaccination as a key pillar of prevention, noting continued efforts to make seasonal vaccines more accessible and reduce the risk of respiratory diseases and their complications.

Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, said the campaign supports health system readiness and helps turn awareness into preventive practices, particularly among vulnerable groups, in line with Dubai Health’s “Patient First” promise.

Abdulaziz Saeed Al Mheiri, Chairman of Sharjah Health Authority, highlighted the importance of providing reliable health information, encouraging recommended vaccinations and promoting daily practices that reduce the spread of infection.

Essam Al Zarooni, Executive Director of the Clinical Services Sector at EHS, said closer coordination among health authorities and other sectors helps unify awareness messages, encourage vaccination and strengthen preventive practices.

He added that EHS continues to enhance the readiness of its healthcare system and integrate preventive and curative services to respond effectively to seasonal respiratory diseases and reduce complications.

The campaign targets citizens and residents, with particular focus on older adults, children under five, pregnant women, people with chronic diseases, immunocompromised individuals and healthcare professionals.

It emphasises regular handwashing, proper cough etiquette, good ventilation in indoor spaces, wearing face masks when needed and receiving recommended vaccinations in accordance with approved health guidance.