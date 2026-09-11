Germany reaffirms support for advancing UAE–EU Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

MUNICH, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Republic of Germany has reaffirmed its strong support for advancing and reaching a timely conclusion of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the United Arab Emirates and the European Union, an agreement that both sides expect to expand trade and investment flows and support long-term economic growth.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, and Katherina Reiche, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of the Federal Republic of Germany, signed a Joint Declaration affirming shared commitment to accelerating progress in the UAE–EU CEPA negotiations.

Both sides underscored the importance of reaching an ambitious, comprehensive, and forward-looking agreement - one that delivers genuine mutual benefit and establishes a durable framework for economic and trade relations between the UAE and the European Union.

Both sides welcomed the constructive engagement between UAE and EU negotiating teams and called for continued efforts to narrow remaining gaps, with a view to achieving a swift and successful conclusion.

Both sides reiterated their full support for these efforts, emphasising that a UAE–EU CEPA would create significant new opportunities for businesses and investors on both sides to expand trade and investment and pursue sustainable long-term growth.