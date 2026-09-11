Government Communication Forum to explore forces reshaping strategic communication in evolving information landscape

DUBAI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Consistent with the Arab Media Summit’s record of sustained social impact over nearly a quarter century, its upcoming edition will feature the inaugural Government Communication Forum as part of an expanded programme.

This year’s Summit, the largest to date, is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

Running through the three days of the Arab Media Summit from 15th to 17th September 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, the Government Communication Forum highlights the high-value additions that continue to enhance the Summit’s standing as the region’s foremost media gathering.

The Forum will serve as a platform bringing together global experts, public officials and government communication specialists from the region and around the world to exchange knowhow, discuss trends, and spotlight distinctive experiences in developing institutional communication systems.

It will also explore ways for governments to build more effective outreach and reach broader and more diverse audiences by harnessing the vast possibilities offered by the rapid evolution of the digital landscape and the emergence of new technologies, most notably artificial intelligence.

The Government Communication Forum will feature an array of distinguished speakers, led by H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, who will share her insights and perspectives during a keynote address.

Notable thought leaders, media figures and government communication experts from the UAE and the Arab world will also address the Forum.

Under the umbrella of the Arab Media Summit 2026, the Government Communication Forum will feature a lineup of eminent speakers including Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, Dr. Ramzan bin Abdulla Al Noaimi, Minister of Information of the Kingdom of Bahrain; Dr. Khaled Al Zaarour, Minister of Information of the Syrian Arab Republic; Dr. Paul Morcos, Minister of Information of the Lebanese Republic; Diaa Rashwan, Minister of State for Information of the Arab Republic of Egypt; and Dr. Mohammad Momani, Minister of Government Communication of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The participation of ministers and senior government figures from countries across the region underscores the Summit’s importance as a leading platform for discussing the different dimensions of the media sector from a government perspective. It also adds significant value to the Forum’s discussions, especially given the geopolitical and economic events that the region has been witnessing.

Also addressing the Forum will be Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence Affairs, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council; and Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, alongside a distinguished group of international speakers and experts.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and Chairperson of the Arab Media Summit Organising Committee, said that organising a dedicated forum to discuss the latest advancements in government communication reflects the Summit’s commitment to keeping pace with the profound transformations reshaping the vital sector.

She said, “Through the Forum, we seek to shed light on key factors influencing the development of the government communication sector amid the rapidly changing digital landscape, foremost among them the multiplicity of information sources, the speed of content transmission, the rise of social media platforms, changing patterns of news consumption, and the emergence of generative AI. This is in addition to the growing ability of audiences to shape public discourse with content of their own. Our aim is to develop practical approaches for building a strategic and dynamic communication framework based on in-depth analysis, accurate data and speed of response.”

Hend Fekri, Director of Strategic Media Relations at the Government of Dubai Media Office and member of the Organising Committee of the Arab Media Summit, said the launch of the Government Communication Forum responds to the need for a specialised platform that spotlights major transformations in the sector.

“Government communication today operates in a rapidly evolving environment, shaped by new technologies, artificial intelligence and fundamental shifts in how people access and engage with information. The Forum will address the demands of this landscape, bringing together perspectives on communication leadership, crisis response, AI and behavioural insights, while exploring new approaches to enhance effectiveness, strengthen public trust and advance strategic priorities.”

A range of other related topics will also be addressed during the Forum, contributing to a comprehensive perspective on how to strengthen government communication capabilities that ultimately deliver positive, and tangible, outcomes for communities.