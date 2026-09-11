Dubai’s Events Security Committee ready for Arab Media Summit, Arabian Travel Market

DUBAI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Events Security Committee (ESC) has confirmed its readiness to secure the Arab Media Summit 2026 and Arabian Travel Market 2026, which will take place early next week at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Brigadier Obaid Mubarak Al Ketbi, Director of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency and Chairman of ESC, chaired a coordination meeting at Dubai World Trade Centre attended by committee members and event organisers.

The meeting reviewed the latest preparations, security plans, procedures and measures for both events, aimed at strengthening readiness and response capabilities while ensuring coordination among participating teams and entities.

The arrangements are also intended to ensure smooth operations and facilitate the movement and departure of visitors and participants.

Al Ketbi stressed the importance of coordination and cooperation among strategic partners to ensure the success of major events in Dubai, praising the efforts of committee members across administrative, organisational and field operations.

He noted that the Arab Media Summit and Arabian Travel Market are among Dubai’s prominent events, attracting visitors from within the UAE and abroad, and urged committee members to maintain a high level of readiness and facilitate related procedures.