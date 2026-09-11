Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme concludes fifth edition

ABU DHABI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the fifth edition of the Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders (YADL) Programme concluded at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi.

The programme graduated 53 young diplomats from 15 Arab countries after an intensive three-week programme delivered in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and several diplomatic, government and international institutions.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department and Vice Chairman of the Arab Youth Centre (AYC), attended the ceremony alongside Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and member of the Board of Trustees of Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice Chairman of AYC, and Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in addition to a number of ambassadors, officials, partners and experts in diplomacy and international relations.

The fifth edition was held under the theme ‘Diplomacy Under the Microscope: Are Yesterday’s Tools Still Capable of Managing Today’s World?’, examining how technological advances, artificial intelligence, digital platforms, companies and non-state actors are reshaping diplomacy, policymaking and cross-border affairs.

Delivered in two remote phases followed by in-person training in Abu Dhabi, it combined academic learning with practical application across eight themes, including the international system, power in the 21st century, evolving diplomatic tools, digital diplomacy, the future of international institutions, negotiation under pressure and multilateral crisis management.

In a statement, Al Nuaimi affirmed that preparing young diplomatic leaders represents a strategic investment in the Arab region’s ability to navigate international transformations.

He said, “In a world where changes are accelerating, and interests and cross-border issues are increasingly intertwined, preparing young diplomats has become a strategic necessity to build the capabilities needed to anticipate developments, formulate positions, protect national interests, and expand cooperation in ways that serve the aspirations of their societies.”

He added, “The programme seeks to build an Arab network of young diplomatic talents based on a shared understanding of challenges and equipped with the flexibility and ability to employ modern tools in decision-making and crisis management. We place our trust in the graduates of this edition to become an active part of a more prepared and influential Arab diplomatic system, capable of strengthening the region’s presence and contributing to building a more stable and prosperous future.”

For his part, Zaki Nusseibeh said diplomacy requires more than expertise in negotiation and crisis management. Diplomats also need a deep understanding of history, culture and the contexts that shape the positions of countries and societies.

“In a world of accelerating change and expanding sources of influence, today’s diplomat needs a critical mind capable of assessing the international landscape and a deep awareness that enables them to understand others and build bridges of dialogue and trust between peoples,” he said.

He added, “The partnership between Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and YADL programme advances the Academy’s mission to equip young professionals with the knowledge and adaptability to put their skills into responsible practice. Investing in young Arab diplomats strengthens our region’s international presence and its ability to articulate its interests and values, and to engage in international dialogue with greater awareness, confidence and influence.”

Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in turn, identified the development of young national and Arab talent as a priority for strengthening the readiness of diplomatic institutions.

“The current environment requires professionals who can protect national interests, understand international dynamics and work effectively within multilateral frameworks,” Alshamsi said. “Investing in these capabilities strengthens our countries’ ability to address complex issues and formulate positions based on knowledge and a careful assessment of developments.”

On the programme’s impact, he said, “The programme provides a practical model for institutional cooperation in developing diplomatic human capital equipped for future demands. It can support decision-makers with balanced analysis and practical options, while expanding professional networks among Arab diplomatic professionals to serve shared interests and strengthen coordination on regional and international issues.”

The training moved participants from assessing geopolitical developments and the tools used to address them to applying their knowledge in practical exercises. They formulated positions, assigned roles, managed time and responded to fast-moving developments in simulations of diplomatic work.

Participants’ diverse professional and national backgrounds brought different perspectives and priorities to the discussions, while helping them identify common ground and build an Arab professional network for exchanging expertise and exploring areas of cooperation.

The ceremony concluded with Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, presenting certificates of completion to the graduates, followed by the recognition of strategic and knowledge partners for their contributions to the training experience and its alignment with current practices in diplomacy and international policy.

Through successive editions, the Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme has prepared professionals for careers in diplomacy, policy and international relations through a curriculum combining academic foundations, critical thinking and practical training. It also seeks to strengthen young people’s ability to represent their countries and contribute to joint Arab action.