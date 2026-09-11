UAE, Germany business leaders forge new partnerships at business forum in Munich

MUNICH, Germany, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE-Germany Business Forum was held in Munich, coinciding with the state visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Germany.

The forum was attended by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister for Foreign Trade, and Katherina Reiche, Federal Minister of Economic Affairs, representing the German side, alongside a large number of business leaders, investors, and representatives from chambers of commerce in both countries.

The event saw the signing of 30 memoranda of understanding, agreements, and commercial partnerships between UAE and German entities, valued at €9.66 billion. These agreements cover a wide range of priority sectors, including renewable energy, clean energy infrastructure, oil and gas, advanced technology and artificial intelligence, industry and manufacturing, logistics, transport, ports and aviation, healthcare and life sciences, agriculture and food security, and consumer goods. These outcomes reflect the growing interest of the private sector in both nations to develop joint projects and expand cooperation in new, high-growth sectors.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi delivered the opening remarks at the forum where emphasised that UAE-German relations are entering a new phase of economic partnership - one built on a long history of cooperation and looking toward broader horizons for growth and investment. Al Zeyoudi stated that the meeting between the leaderships and business communities of both the UAE and Germany reflects the advanced status of their bilateral relations, not only in terms of historical depth but also regarding their future-oriented trajectory. He noted that Germany serves as Europe’s economic engine, while the UAE acts as a global hub for trade, logistics, and investment in the Middle East, together providing a solid foundation for a comprehensive economic partnership.

He highlighted that the volume of non-oil trade between the UAE and Germany reached €13.4 billion in 2025, representing approximately one-fifth of the UAE’s total non-oil trade with the European Union, and emphasised the growth of mutual investments, with cumulative UAE investments in Germany reaching €34.5 billion.

Al Zeyoudi emphasised that "acceleration" is the guiding principle for economic cooperation between the UAE and Germany in the coming phase, whether by accelerating the growth of existing industries, establishing new sectors, leveraging modern technologies, or launching joint ventures capable of scaling up and delivering tangible economic impact.

The minister noted that the 30 agreements signed during the forum represent a qualitative leap in the UAE-German partnership. Building upon decades of cooperation and economic momentum, these agreements help translate the two nations' shared vision for greater progress and prosperity into reality.

He highlighted that the forum takes place amidst rapid global economic shifts, characterised by the restructuring of trade routes and supply chains, alongside the growing role of technology in redefining industrial capabilities and production hubs. He noted that these transformations simultaneously offer new opportunities for the UAE and Germany to strengthen their economic and investment cooperation.

He stated that the UAE-German partnership goes beyond merely linking two markets. It connects two complementary economic systems and provides a platform to access broader global markets and opportunities, leveraging the competitive advantages and potential of both nations' economies.

He further noted that the UAE-German Business Forum embodies the shared ambition to strengthen public-private partnerships by combining political will with the investment capabilities and expertise of the business communities in both countries, thereby paving the way for new opportunities for cooperation and growth.

Al Zeyoudi called upon the UAE and German business communities to match this ambition and move from dialogue to implementation, transforming agreements into tangible projects, initiatives, and investments.

The UAE-Germany Business Forum featured a comprehensive programme designed to facilitate dialogue and networking among business leaders and investors from both nations. This included a panel discussion on the future of cooperation in artificial intelligence and energy, alongside in-depth discussions and specialised roundtables covering industry, advanced manufacturing, technology, robotics, medical technology, and healthcare, as well as logistics, infrastructure, transport, ports, and aviation.

The forum also hosted investment matchmaking sessions and bilateral business-to-business (B2B) meetings, enabling companies and organisations from both sides to explore opportunities for cooperation.