Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi arrives in India to attend 18th BRICS Summit

NEW DELHI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived in India to lead the UAE delegation attending the 18th BRICS Summit, taking place in New Delhi from 12-13 September 2026, on behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

The UAE delegation includes Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of India; and Hamad Salem Rashed Balhbala, Director General of Crown Prince’s Protocol at the Crown Prince Court.