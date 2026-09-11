UAE showcases space ambitions, strengthens global partnerships at inaugural International Space Summit in Paris

PARIS, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency, led the UAE delegation participating in the inaugural International Space Summit 2026, held in Paris on 9th and 10th September.

The summit brought together heads of state and government, representatives of international and regional organisations, scientists, astronauts and private-sector leaders for discussions aimed at shaping a space sector capable of addressing current scientific, technological, economic and environmental challenges.

Al Falasi said the global space sector is entering a new phase in which its impact extended beyond exploration to play an increasingly important role in supporting economies, advancing science and technology, and creating new opportunities for societies.

“We are working in the UAE to build a competitive and innovative space sector that is integrated with the global ecosystem, contributes to developing national capabilities, and transforms advances in space science and technology into sustainable economic, scientific and societal value,” he said.

“International cooperation is a fundamental pillar in achieving these goals. Through our partnerships with countries and institutions around the world, foremost among them our longstanding strategic partnership with France, we are working to expand opportunities for scientific cooperation, technology development, investment, and the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

“At the same time, the rapid growth of space activities places a shared responsibility on us to ensure the safe, sustainable and responsible use of space and preserve it for future generations.”

The summit addressed four main areas: space sustainability and security, the space economy, exploration and science, and international governance, with a focus on strengthening international cooperation and coordinating efforts to address key challenges facing the sector.

The UAE’s participation supports the objectives of the National Space Strategy 2031, particularly the development of a globally competitive national space sector that contributes to the national economy.

The strategy aims to increase the space economy’s added value by 60 percent, double sector revenues and investment in space infrastructure, and increase the number of national companies and start-ups, supporting the UAE’s ambition to rank among the world’s top 10 space economies by 2031.

Against this backdrop, the UAE delegation focused on developing responsible international frameworks for space activities, expanding scientific and commercial partnerships, strengthening private-sector participation, developing advanced infrastructure and nurturing national talent.

Al Falasi outlined the UAE’s priorities for promoting the responsible use of space and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to expanding international partnerships, particularly its longstanding strategic partnership with France.

He also participated in a high-level session on future space infrastructure alongside Alexander Stubb, President of Finland; Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece; Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia; and Jonathan Reynolds, Secretary of State for Business and Trade of the United Kingdom.

The session examined the key forces driving transformation in the space sector, the role of advanced infrastructure in supporting economic growth and innovation, and the importance of strengthening the sector’s resilience amid the rapid expansion of space activities.

Al Falasi highlighted the UAE’s investments in technology and national capabilities, efforts to enable private-sector participation in developing infrastructure in line with national priorities, and initiatives to create an attractive environment for space investment and turn innovation into new economic and development opportunities.

On the sidelines of the summit, Al Falasi held bilateral meetings with senior space officials, including Philippe Baptiste, France’s Minister for Higher Education, Research and Space; François Jacq, Chairman and CEO of the French CNES; Josef Aschbacher, Director-General of the European Space Agency (ESA); and Tae-seog Oh, Administrator of the Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA).

The meetings covered space science, exploration and technology, as well as the development of commercial space activities and specialised talent.

Discussions with French officials highlighted the longstanding UAE-France space partnership, formalised through an agreement signed by the UAE Space Agency and CNES in 2015. Since then, cooperation has expanded across scientific and industrial fields, including lunar exploration, Earth observation and climate action, satellite manufacturing and testing, propulsion technologies, optical communications, space life sciences and the development of specialised talent.

In a significant development reflecting growing UAE-France investment and industrial cooperation in space, UAE-based Marlan Space, a space technology investor and operator and subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), and Loft Orbital announced, in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron, that they are leading a consortium investing US$1 billion in France to develop 'Altair-Next Gen', the world’s largest artificial intelligence satellite infrastructure.

Al Falasi also witnessed the signing of three memoranda of understanding between UAE and French companies and institutions, involving Orbitworks, EDGE Group and the Technology Innovation Institute (TII).

The agreements aim to strengthen cooperation in advanced space technologies, develop capabilities and innovative solutions, and expand commercial and investment opportunities, contributing to a more competitive and sustainable space ecosystem.

The UAE delegation also included Dr. Sultan Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth, and representatives of the UAE Space Agency, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, National Space Science and Technology Centre, Technology Innovation Institute, FADA and Orbitworks, reflecting the integration of the UAE’s national space ecosystem and the collective efforts of its institutions to advance the country’s space ambitions.