ADNOC, XRG, Masdar deepen Germany partnerships with strategic energy, industry, technology agreements

ABU DHABI,11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC, XRG and Masdar today announced agreements with leading German companies, strengthening the strategic partnership between the UAE and Germany across energy, industry and advanced technology. Together, the agreements have the potential to enable more than €5 billion of investment and deepen cooperation by combining the UAE’s expertise in energy and long-term capital with Germany’s industrial and technological capabilities.

The agreements were signed during the state visit by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Federal Republic of Germany and follow the announcement of €40 billion in intended long-term investment in Germany. The deals with RWE, Securing Energy for Europe (SEFE), MB Energy, Covestro, Siemens Energy, Siemens Industrial and Bosch Middle East span liquefied natural gas (LNG), gas, renewable energy, advanced materials and technology.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, Executive Chairman of XRG, and Chairman of Masdar, said: “The UAE and Germany are building on decades of trusted partnership to advance economic growth and shared prosperity for the long-term. The additional €40 billon of intended long-term investments announced this week, together with the agreements ADNOC, XRG and Masdar signed today with our German partners, build on our investments across Germany’s energy and industrial landscape and mark another step forward in greater cooperation that will create new opportunities for both countries.”

The agreements were announced alongside the launch of the UAE-Germany Investment Council, which will bring government, capital and companies together to identify commercially viable opportunities, remove barriers to investment and accelerate growth in priority sectors.

ADNOC and RWE Supply & Trading GmbH signed a Letter of Intent to progress up to two long-term LNG sales and purchase agreements, building on a Strategic Collaboration Agreement from February 2026. Both parties will work towards delivering LNG into Germany and Europe as well as to Asian customers, supplied from ADNOC Gas’ and XRG’s growing LNG portfolio including Ruwais, Das, Rio Grande, Mozambique and Argentina, with supply commencing in the early 2030s.

TA’ZIZ and Covestro signed a Letter of Intent further detailing the next steps in their joint feasibility study into a world-scale methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) value chain in Ruwais following the initial announcement in June 2026. Subject to the study’s outcome and required approvals, the parties aim to decide on the next phase over the coming months. The ambition is to progress towards a final investment decision, potentially paving the way for production start-up in the early 2030s.

ADNOC, XRG and SEFE entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore strategic opportunities across natural gas and LNG value chains. The agreement will assess potential collaboration spanning gas supply, infrastructure, logistics and portfolio optimization, with the aim of supporting long-term energy security and market development in Europe.

Covestro, Fertiglobe and MB Energy signed an MoU to explore collaboration supporting the development of low-carbon ammonia supply chains into Germany.

In renewables, Masdar and RWE signed an MoU to consider joint participation in future German offshore wind auctions. Separately, Masdar and Luxcara signed an MoU agreement establishing a strategic partnership to explore potential joint investments in offshore wind and battery storage projects in Germany and wider Europe.

ADNOC also signed Strategic Collaboration Agreements with Bosch Middle East, Siemens Energy and Siemens Industrial to explore collaboration on advanced technology and artificial intelligence.

The agreements build on more than €20 billion already invested by ADNOC, XRG and Masdar across Germany’s energy and industrial base, including XRG's landmark €14 billion investment in Covestro and Masdar's investment in the Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm, which generates enough renewable electricity to power approximately 475,000 German homes. Also ADNOC has 1.6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of long-term LNG supply agreements into the German market, providing enough gas to power more than 3.5 million German households.