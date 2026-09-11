Films Forum to bring together leading names from Arab, international cinema, drama, music

DUBAI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the Arab Media Summit 2026, taking place from 15 to 17 September, the Dubai Films and Games Commission, part of the Dubai Media Council, will organise the Films Forum, bringing together leading figures from cinema, drama and music alongside directors, producers, experts and creative industry leaders from across the region and the world.

A strategic platform within the Summit, the Forum advances Dubai’s vision for the film sector and the creative industries, convening talent, expertise and decision makers to read the fast moving shifts reshaping audiovisual content, and anchoring Dubai as a global destination for creative production and a magnet for talent and investment.

Across its sessions, the Forum examines the transformation of Arab cinema and drama, the rise of joint production and streaming, the growing role of artificial intelligence, and the power of music and drama to shape cultural identity and carry Arab stories to wider global audiences.

Samr Al Marzooqi, Film Commissioner at the Dubai Films and Games Commission, said: “The Films Forum brings the people who make cinema, drama and music into one room at a moment when the rules of production and distribution are being rewritten by streaming and AI. Dubai is no longer a place this industry passes through; we are building a full production base that connects Arab talent and stories to global markets, and gives creators the partnerships and tools to take their work from a local idea to an international presence.”

“The Faces We Grew Up With” brings together Samira Ahmed, Dawood Hussain and Mohammed Al Mansoor to revisit defining moments in Gulf drama and its lasting mark on successive generations.

“Regional Stories ... Global Screens” features Emirati director Mohammed Saeed Harib, producer Rula Nasser and Mouhamad Keblawi, Founder and President of the Malmö Arab Film Festival, on how locally rooted stories cross geographic and cultural borders through streaming platforms and international festivals to reach global audiences.

Special screening session: Agence France-Presse (AFP) screens its Oscar qualified documentary “Inside Gaza”, following its journalists and photographers on the ground amid danger, communications blackouts and the human toll of carrying the story to the world.

“The Story of the First Female Emirati Director” features Dr. Hessa Lootah, a pioneer of UAE media and television, reflecting on her career and her role in the evolution of the country’s media landscape.

“The Gulf Cinema We Want to See” brings screenwriters Mohammad Hassan Ahmed and Ahmed Al Arshi together on the future direction of Gulf cinema.

“Arab Women Who Make the Scene” gathers actresses Karess Bashar, Dina El Sherbiny and Carmen Bsaibes on women’s growing role in front of and behind the camera in Arab drama.

“The Soft Power of Drama” features Lebanese star Nadine Nassib Njeim on drama’s power to build cultural bridges, shape perceptions of societies and connect with wide audiences.

“From Cinema to Streaming: How the Frame Changed” brings actors Abed Fahed and Nelly Karim together with producer Sadek Sabbah, Chairman and CEO of Cedars Art Production (Sabbah Brothers), on how digital platforms have reshaped production, distribution and viewing, now that the traditional screen is no longer the only route to the audience.

“Khaleeji Hits that Defined a Generation” reunites composer Fayez Al Saeed, poet Ali Al Khawar and director Suhail Al Abdul on the Gulf song and its evolution from lyric and melody to image and direction.

“Dubai as a Regional Hub of Music” features Rasha Al Mubarak, Chairwoman of Music Nation, and Stuart Bullard, Co founder and Ambassador of Palm 9 Studios Dubai, on the shifts reshaping the sector and the openings new technologies and international partnerships create for Arab talent.

“AI in Content: Opportunity or Threat?” features Aya Atassi on AI’s impact on writing, directing and production, and the creative opportunities and ethical questions it raises.

“A New Era in Arab Drama Production” brings together Ahmed El Awady and Yara Elsokary on shifting audience tastes, the evolution of stardom and the future of Arab drama across an expanding range of viewing platforms.

The Films Forum reflects Arab Media Summit 2026’s focus on the rapid shifts transforming film and audiovisual content worldwide, strengthening the Arab region’s presence on the global creative industries map.