UAE riders claim double gold at FEI Young Horses Championship

LISBON, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE riders claimed both the individual and team titles at the FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Horses (8-year-olds), held on Friday in Barroca d’Alva, Portugal, over 120 kilometres.

Sponsored by Emirates airline and held under the supervision of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI), the championship featured more than 100 riders representing 26 countries.

Salem Hamad Malhoof Al Kitbi won the individual title aboard Mahiba after completing the four-stage race in 5:02:59, while compatriot Mansour Saeed Al Farsi finished runner-up in 5:06:26. Spain’s Rodrigo Blanco took third place in 5:22:45.

The UAE also secured team gold through Salem Hamad Malhoof Al Kitbi, Essa Abdulla Essa, Rashid Al Mheiri, Naser Al Suwaidi and Ali Al Falasi. France finished second, with Spain third.

The UAE retained the individual title for a third consecutive edition and secured its ninth individual title in the championship’s history, while also claiming team gold for the third time.

The opening 40-kilometre stage began at a fast pace before temperatures rose during the second and third stages, each covering 30 kilometres. The final 20-kilometre stage saw a strong contest, with UAE riders ultimately securing the top two positions.