Fifth UAE relief plane arrives in Nepal with 34 tonnes of aid

KATHMANDU, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The fifth UAE relief aircraft arrived in Nepal on Friday carrying 34 tonnes of humanitarian aid as part of the UAE’s ongoing air bridge to support relief efforts and assist those affected by floods and landslides.

The aircraft was received by Sudan Gurung, Nepal’s Minister for Home Affairs; Mahabir Pun, Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation; and Abdulla Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the South Asian nation.

The shipment included jet skis, rescue boats, relief packages, solar panels, specialised search-and-rescue equipment and other humanitarian supplies aimed at strengthening the capabilities of field teams, supporting rescue operations and facilitating access to affected areas.

With the arrival of the fifth aircraft, the UAE has delivered around 220 tonnes of humanitarian and relief aid by air to Nepal to assist communities affected by the floods and landslides.

Gurung praised the UAE’s assistance amid the difficult conditions facing several parts of Nepal, highlighting the importance of the relief supplies, particularly the rescue boats and jet skis used in search-and-rescue operations.

The continued flow of assistance reflects the UAE’s commitment to responding swiftly to disasters and crises and providing urgent humanitarian support to affected countries and communities.

Relief efforts are continuing in disaster-hit areas in coordination with the Nepalese authorities, with a focus on supporting ongoing operations and reaching those most in need.