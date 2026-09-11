Dubai Culture, Austria's Ars Electronica explore new avenues for creative collaboration

LINZ, Austria, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), visited the Ars Electronica Center in Linz during the authority’s official delegation visit to Austria.

The visit seeks to strengthen engagement with international cultural and creative institutions and explore new opportunities for collaboration and the exchange of knowledge and expertise across culture, digital arts and emerging arts.

The delegation is also participating in the Ars Electronica Festival, taking place in Linz until 13 September, as part of Dubai Culture’s efforts to engage with the latest global developments and practices in these fields. The participation reflects the Authority’s focus on building international partnerships that contribute to the continued development of Dubai’s cultural and creative sector and reinforce the emirate’s position as a global cultural reference, a leader in innovation, a driver of the creative economy, and rooted in Emirati heritage.

During the visit, the delegation toured the Ars Electronica Center, where it was received by Andreas Bauer, Managing Director of the Center, who provided an overview of its facilities, exhibitions and interactive experiences. He also highlighted the Center’s approach to bringing together art, technology and science to offer new perspectives on the rapid transformations shaping the world.

The delegation was introduced to a range of projects and initiatives spanning artificial intelligence, robotics, neuroscience, biotechnology, space, climate and digital arts, among other fields. The tour also offered insights into how emerging technologies are being used to present complex scientific and artistic subjects through interactive experiences.

The delegation also learned about the Center’s philosophy of creating a space that connects artists, scientists and researchers with the public and encourages experimentation, learning and dialogue. The tour included Deep Space 8K, an immersive digital environment that uses ultra-high-resolution projection technology and interactive tracking systems to present artworks, scientific visualisations and cultural content on a large scale. The experience highlighted the potential of these technologies to enable new approaches to storytelling and the presentation of knowledge and data, while enhancing audience engagement with artistic, cultural and scientific content.

The delegation included Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture; Maitha Ali Al Blooshi, Director of the Emerging Arts Department at Dubai Culture; Ahlam Al Bannai, Director of Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children and Acting Director of the Visual Arts Department at Dubai Culture; and Sara Al Pachachi, Senior Project Manager in the Corporate Communication and Marketing Department at Dubai Culture.

Opened in 1996 and celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, the Ars Electronica Center is a key part of the wider Ars Electronica ecosystem in Linz, Austria. It provides a year-round environment for research, experimentation and education, while exploring the relationship between people and technology and its role in shaping the future.

The delegation also visited the Design Center Linz, one of the city’s leading venues for international events, conferences and exhibitions, where they toured its multifunctional spaces, including its exhibition, congress and event facilities, and explored how the centre accommodates a wide range of cultural, creative and international events. The delegation also attended the Prix Ars Electronica Award Ceremony, one of the highlights of the Ars Electronica Festival, which celebrates outstanding artists and creative practitioners working at the intersection of art, technology and society, and honours the recipients of the prestigious Golden Nica alongside winners of other international awards and initiatives.