UAE empowerment strategy propels Emirati women to global sporting achievements: Report

ABU DHABI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati women continue to strengthen their presence on the local, regional and international sporting stage, supported by a national vision that has placed women's empowerment at the heart of the UAE's development.

Women's sport in the UAE has witnessed significant progress in recent years through strategies aimed at broadening participation, developing talent and preparing athletes to compete at the highest levels.

Emirati women have also assumed decision-making positions in Arab, continental and international sports federations and organisations, reflecting growing confidence in their leadership and expertise.

The UAE National Olympic Committee and Ministry of Sports, in cooperation with sports councils, federations, clubs and specialised academies, have played a key role in supporting women's sport through development programmes and opportunities to compete in domestic and international championships.

Jiu-jitsu stands out as one of the UAE's major women's sporting success stories. At the 2026 World Jiu-Jitsu Championship, Asma Al Hosani won gold in the Under-52kg division, Balqees Al Hashmi took the Under-48kg title and Shamma Al Kalbani claimed gold in the Under-63kg category.

UAE athletes also excelled at the Asian youth and junior jiu-jitsu championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan, where Dana Al Buraiki won Under-45kg gold, Al Anoud Al Harbi triumphed in the Under-48kg division and Aisha Al Junaibi claimed the Under-63kg title. Hind Al Hashmi and Kadi Suleiman added two more gold medals at the Youth MMA World Championships.

Emirati mountaineer Fatima Abdulrahman Al Awadhi, 19, also made history by becoming the youngest Arab to climb above 7,000 metres and the first Emirati to summit the 7,134-metre Lenin Peak in the Pamir Mountains of Kyrgyzstan on 18th July 2026.

In judo, the UAE Judo Federation has continued its development programmes for male and female athletes through training camps and international events.

Among the standout results was Bashirat Kharoudi's gold medal at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games, the UAE's first gold in the history of the Games. Elisa Litiyev also claimed three titles, winning gold at the 2026 Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam, the 2026 Dushanbe Grand Slam and the 2025 Zagreb Grand Prix.

In archery, UAE national team and Fujairah Martial Arts Club athlete Huda Al Ali secured a place at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, following strong performances at youth world championships in Canada and Slovenia and the Arab championship in Tunisia.

Athletics also produced notable results, with Maryam Karim finishing fourth in the women's 400-metre hurdles at the 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships in Oregon. She clocked 56.27 seconds, just 0.28 seconds outside the bronze-medal position, after topping both the opening round and semi-finals.

Salma Haitham Al Marri set a national junior record in the hammer throw with 58.96 metres, improving on the previous mark of 58.12 metres. She finished 13th overall, one place short of qualifying for the final.

In taekwondo, UAE national team athlete Amna Al Loghani won gold in the Under-67kg category at the fourth GCC Games in Doha.

UAE female athletes of determination, including Siham Al Rashidi, Maryam Al Matroushi, Sarah Al Junaibi, Noura Al Ketbi, Maryam Al Zeyoudi, Aisha Al Mheiri, Salama Al Khatri, Moza Al Zeyoudi and Thikra Al Kaabi, have also continued to achieve notable results at continental and international competitions.

In chess, Rouda Al Serkal became the first Emirati woman to earn the Woman Grandmaster title, adding to her 2024 Arab women's championship title, while International Master Wafia Darwish Al Maamari won gold at the 2024 World Rapid and Blitz Team Championships in Kazakhstan.

In powerboat racing, Alia Abdul Salam set a new Formula 4 speed record of 129 kilometres per hour on Lake Songe in Norway, surpassing the previous mark of 128.7 km/h held by Britain's John Brewer.

Dr. Omniyat Al Hajeri, Vice Chairwoman of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, said Emirati women had become an inspiring model of excellence and competitiveness, supported by an empowerment drive that has strengthened their presence across the sporting landscape.

Noura Al Jasmi, President of the UAE Badminton Federation, expressed pride in the achievements of Emirati women, saying their sustained success reflected the effectiveness of national strategies to develop their capabilities and provide opportunities to compete at the highest levels.

Hanadi Khalifa Al Kabouri, President of the UAE Archery Federation, said the rapid development of women's sport was the result of a vision that had established an integrated framework for empowering women and providing an environment conducive to continued success at regional, continental and international levels.