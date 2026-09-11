UAE riders shine at show jumping events in Belgium, Germany

BRUSSELS, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE rider Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi, aboard Biarritz Z, topped an international young-horse show jumping competition in Opglabbeek, Belgium, on Thursday.

The competition featured 79 horses, with seven-year-olds competing over 1.30-metre fences and eight-year-olds over 1.35 metres. The event forms part of the Opglabbeek international show jumping tournament, running from 9th to 13th September.

Compatriot Salim Ahmed Al Suwaidi, riding SS Ourania, finished third as UAE riders continued their preparations for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

Humaid Abdulla Khalifa Al Muhairi, aboard Villon WH, finished second with a clear round in the six-year-old young-horse competition, which featured 42 horses.

The UAE show jumping team also recently completed a strong campaign at the four-star international tournament in Münster, Germany.

Al Suwaidi and Flonflon finished fifth in the Grand Prix with one penalty point, while Al Muhairi and Foncetti Vd Heffinck placed sixth, also with one penalty point.

Al Marzooqi, riding Bbs Mcgregor, finished ninth in the Grand Prix with four penalty points. The pair also placed fourth in the Grand Prix qualifier, while Al Marzooqi took second place in the night competition aboard Chacco Bay.

In the combined final for seven- and eight-year-old horses, Al Marzooqi and Biarritz Z finished fourth with a clear round, while Al Muhairi and Argentina de Kreisker Z placed ninth with four penalty points.