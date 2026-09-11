Dubai launches film competition celebrating UAE unity

DUBAI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Films and Games Commission (DFGC), an entity under the Dubai Media Council, has announced the launch of a national short film competition projecting the incredible strength, solidarity and resilience displayed by people from across the UAE amid the spectre of challenging regional events.

Launched under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the initiative titled ‘Stories of Our Determination’ will spotlight profound human experiences through film while offering a unique platform aimed at encouraging students of media to explore the medium of film and gain hands-on exposure in creative production techniques.

Curated by the DFGC, the initiative provides a platform for Emirati and UAE-based filmmakers of all nationalities, including students, emerging talent, first-time filmmakers and professionals alike to showcase their craft through stories of national unity, resolve, and triumph. Accepted formats include Fiction, Documentary, Animation, Experimental film, AI-generated or AI-assisted film, Hybrid and mobile-phone filmmaking.

The DMC and the DFGC have also envisioned the initiative as a symbolic celebration marking the 55th Eid Al Etihad, with all competition entries being narrowed down to an official selection of 55 films centred on four national themes: ‘Those Who Protected Us,’ ‘One Nation, Many Communities,’ ‘Life Continued,’ and ‘Stronger Toward the Future.’ The competition will culminate in a gala screening of films selected by the independent jury ahead of the official awards ceremony.

The theme ‘Those Who Protected Us’ salutes the UAE Armed Forces, emergency responders, frontline personnel and national institutions; ‘One Nation, Many Communities’ reflects how Emiratis and diverse nationalities stood as one through the testing times; ‘Life Continued’ highlights the collective will to tide over the crisis; and ‘Stronger Toward the Future’ spotlights unwavering ambition and determination to shape the nation’s future.

Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, said the initiative embodies the UAE leadership’s vision to foster a community defined by its exceptional unity and shared sense of destiny. “The UAE’s story has always been shaped by the remarkable determination of its people and their strong sense of purpose in shaping the future of the country and the world at large. The initiative ‘Stories of Our Determination’ provides an opportunity to depict the oneness, solidarity and resilience of the UAE through authentic human stories and preserve them for future generations.

“The event also reflects our commitment to creating opportunities for promising young talent to share the stage with established filmmakers. By welcoming different generations and creative perspectives, we want to encourage new voices, showcase bright young talent and support storytelling that reflects the diversity and strength of our society.”

Hesham Al Olama, CEO of the Media Development Sector at Dubai Media Council, emphasised the Council’s focus on promoting the film sector and emerging talent while keeping pace with the latest advancements shaping the sector. “Film is a medium that enables us to appreciate momentous experiences and events in a unique way. ‘Stories of Our Determination’ is an effort to empower filmmakers to share their keen insights and perspectives on the UAE through documentary, fiction, animation or newer forms of digital filmmaking.

“The competition is as much about discovering talent as about creating opportunities. By opening participation to students, first-time filmmakers and professionals, we hope to showcase diverse voices and creative approaches that further strengthen the vibrant community spirit across the UAE.”

Samr Almarzooqi, Film Commissioner at the Dubai Films and Games Commission, said: “This initiative reflects the Dubai Media Council’s renewed commitment to advancing the local film production ecosystem and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a regional and global hub attracting top talent and outstanding productions. Empowering filmmakers through world-class infrastructure and an enabling environment enhances the competitiveness of local content and wins global audiences for our stories on the strength of their artistic and technical merit.”

Almarzooqi added: “With the wholesome support and encouragement of the Council, we remain committed to providing participants across various competition categories and tracks the technical resources, support and facilitation they need, ensuring that creative ideas take form in inspiring films celebrating national achievements, thus enriching the UAE’s cinematic legacy.”

Five award categories

The competition will recognise outstanding entries across five award categories, namely Grand Jury Prize, Best Fiction Film, Best Documentary Film, Best Animated Film, and Best AI Film, with a total of 10 awards.

Submissions are open until October 25, which marks the final deadline for entries. Winning entries from students will attract prizes amounting to AED10,000, while award winners from amongst the professional participants will be entitled to prizes valued at AED50,000.

All competition entries will be screened in a three-stage process. The first stage involves eligibility and technical evaluation, which will be followed by a preliminary online selection. Next is a review by an independent jury, ultimately leading to the public selection.

The competition presents a golden opportunity for aspiring filmmakers and film enthusiasts to earn wider recognition and reach new audiences spanning diverse cultures and nationalities.

Registration and entry submissions are available via: https://dfgc.ae/en/events/stories-of-our-determination/.