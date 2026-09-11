UAE, Germany advance parliamentary ties, cooperation in future-focused sectors

BERLIN, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to further strengthening its strategic partnership with Germany and expanding cooperation across key sectors.

Ghobash made the remarks during a meeting with Omid Nouripour, Vice-President of the German Bundestag, where they discussed strengthening parliamentary cooperation in line with the UAE-Germany Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He said the meeting held particular significance as it coincided with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s state visit to Germany, stressing that parliamentary cooperation should keep pace with the growing bilateral partnership.

Ghobash noted that UAE-German diplomatic relations date back to 1972 and developed into a strategic partnership in 2004, encompassing energy, climate, economy and education. He said the President’s state visit offered an opportunity to open new avenues for cooperation and deepen the partnership.

During the meeting, Ghobash handed Nouripour a letter addressed to Julia Klöckner, President of the German Bundestag, proposing the launch of a UAE-German parliamentary dialogue on energy, technology and future industries.

The proposed initiative would bring together specialised committees from both parliaments to exchange expertise and develop cooperation in priority areas, including energy, artificial intelligence and future industries.

Ghobash also called for stronger coordination between the FNC and Bundestag at international parliamentary forums, particularly the Inter-Parliamentary Union, as well as greater consultation on regional and international issues of common concern.

He expressed the UAE’s appreciation for Germany’s support for the security and stability of the UAE and the region, and stressed the strategic importance of safeguarding international waterways and freedom of navigation, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, given their importance to global energy security, trade and supply chains.

Ghobash reiterated the UAE’s commitment to de-escalation, regional security and stability, respect for state sovereignty and international law, and diplomatic dialogue to address crises.

The two sides also discussed expanding economic cooperation in future-oriented sectors, including artificial intelligence, advanced technology, clean energy, advanced industries, research and innovation.

For his part, Nouripour praised the strategic relationship between Germany and the UAE and welcomed the proposed parliamentary dialogue initiative.

He said President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s visit to the German parliament underscored the role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening dialogue and bilateral relations.