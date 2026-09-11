Abdullah bin Zayed, Egypt's FM discuss regional developments in phone call

ABU DHABI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has discussed regional developments during a phone call with Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Egyptian Expatriates.

The two top diplomats also reviewed the longstanding fraternal relations between the UAE and Egypt and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in support of their shared interests.

They also exchanged views on a number of issues of common concern.