US stocks rise, driven by increased expectations of interest rate hikes

NEW YORK, 12th September, 2026 (WAM) -- US stock indices on Wall Street closed higher on Friday, driven by falling oil prices and strong inflation data that reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates next week to combat inflation.

The S&P 500 index rose 64.84 points, or 0.85%, to close at 7,656.54 points; the Nasdaq Composite climbed 245.85 points, or 0.94%, to 26,327.58; and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 502.12 points, or 0.96%, to reach 52,566.22 points.